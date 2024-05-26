KAWANA ADVISES POLITICIANS TO LET POLICE DO THEIR WORK

Government has advised politicians to stop politicking and allow the police to investigate the whereabouts of Petauke Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says politicians should allow the police to conduct investigations and establish what happened to Mr. BANDA.

Mr. KAWANA says it is unfortunate that politicians are dragging President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA into the issue for the sake of gaining political mileage.

He told ZNBC news in an interview that the Government and the police are treating the case with urgency and any information will be communicated to the public.

Police yesterday launched investigations into Mr. BANDA’s whereabouts after it picked up his abandoned vehicle in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill Area with doors open and his two phones inside.

Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA further stated that a search at the scene by police around 03.30 found a White Toyota Land cruiser , registration number BAX 3979 ZM packed about 2.6 kilometers from Twin palm police station.

ZNBC