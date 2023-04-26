KAWANA RUBBISHES NAPSA DISBANDING

LUSAKA- Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has rubbished calls by Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP- president Sean Tembo to disband the National Pension Scheme Authority – NAPSA.

This follows calls by Mr. Tembo when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Program where he called for the disbanding of the institution claiming that it has no capacity to provide income security through payment of benefits to contributing workers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Falcon News in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Kawana said that government had already done its ground work before implementing the partial withdrawal of pension.

“Governement has released 11 billion Kwacha which is able to take care of 600,000 would be beneficiries of the 20% of partial withdrawal of pension”.

Mr. Kawana charged that the New Dawn is not a “chipantepante” government that does things without planning and calculating.

“We are not like Sean Tembo who can have the audencity to participate in an election expecting to win and later come out with zeros, everything on him is zero,” he said.

He remainder Mr. Tembo that UPND is a serious government that knows what it is doing .

Mr. Kawana said that President Hichilema is delivering on the promises he made prior to the August 12, 2021 General Election.

Recently, President Hichilema signed into law the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill 2023 which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions.

The new law, which fulfils one of the major campaign promises of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has been met with a lot of excitement by workers.