KAWANA VISITS MULTICHOICE OVER DSTV INCREMENT

Earlier today, we visited MultiChoice Zambia Limited to establish facts surrounding the announcement of DStv price adjustment effective 1st April, 2024.

Company Managing Director Mrs Leah Kooma was on hand to take us round in order to familiarize ourselves with the company’s operations.

Mrs Kooma revealed that price adjustments are not determined by exchange rate fluctuations

but various factors such as satellite fees, cost of acquiring both local and international content, cost of distributing content and decoders.

As Government, we implored MultiChoice Zambia Limited to always carry people along in whatever it does as members of the public are an integral part of the company.

We conveyed to MultiChoice the concerns of the people that include expensive DStv, repeated programs/movies and frequent upward price adjustments.

We were glad to note that the increments are mostly annual and bi-annual and prices are in different bands that include K40 bouquet ensuring there is DStv for many at different levels to afford.

Zambia is ready for business hence the UPND New Dawn Government is creating strong institutions that support an enabling environment for investment.

Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media