KAZUNGULA MAN STABS WIFE TO DEATH

A clearing agent from Kazungula Border has reportedly stabbed his wife to death after an unclear marital dispute.

Kazungula Central Ward Councillor Stanley Simukoko who confirmed the development to Diamond News, has identified the perpetrator as James Simfukwe while the victim as Beverly Shula.

Mr. Simukoko says the couple is reported to have had a marital dispute on Wednesday night.

Some neighbors who were awakened by a loud call for help, rushed to the scene and found the deceased laying hopeless with multiple deep cuts on different parts of the body and later rushed her to Kazungula District Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her body has since been taken to Livingstone University Teaching Hospital’s Batoka Mortuary.

Police are yet to issue a statement, but sources claim James is on the run.

CREDIT: Diamond TV