KBF CONDEMNS REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS BY UPND GOVT

ZMP CONDEMNS REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS BY UPND GOVERNMENT.

Thursday 20th July, 2023. #78

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) finds the decision by the UPND government to remove street vendors in the central business district of Lusaka to be very shocking and another unfulfilled promise by this government which enjoys seeing citizens lamenting always.



A few months ago President Hakainde Hichilema stopped the removal of vendors and instructed that the removal should only be done once consultations and alternative spaces are secured for the vendors, but alas without alternative spaces the vendors have been kicked out of the streets of Lusaka amidst harsh economic times brought by the same UPND government.



Vendors are crying, and its loud and clear in their lamentations. The economic situation is unbearable, and dismantling their source of livelihood is being equated to a death sentence.



ZMP Party and many Zambians are becoming more and more aware that the UPND government enjoys seeing citizens crying and will not provide solutions to the bread and butter challenges the people are going through but will endeavour to cause more misery.



Not long ago soya beans and cotton farmers were crying over the exploitative buying price of their produce against what government was promising initially, this challenge has not been sorted out and now it is the street vendors turn to be tormented by this government.



Our expectation was that before removing the vendors, alternative trading spaces and sites should have been secured than what we are witnessing, this kind of approach only goes to breed more social ills which already government is failing to deal with such as criminality and the ever increasing junkies problem.



ZMP Party once in office in 2026 under the servant leadership of President Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) will tackle the country’s economic stagnation by creating growth to spar jobs and investment opportunities for citizens as key in reducing the rise in street vendors coupled with expansion in trading spaces across the country’s major cities.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

ZMP Spokesperson

Mobile: +260 977 785490

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Trymore Mwenda ZMP Spokesperson

Party Hq, LUSAKA.