KBF DISAGREES WITH THREATS TO DEREGISTER PF

ZAMBIA Must Prosper Party (ZMP) President, Kelvin Fube Bwalya says attempts by government to deregister the Patriotic Front-PF, through the office of the Registrar of Societies in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security must be strongly opposed.

Bwalya states that the threat on PF is a threat on all opposition Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations and the Church who are critical of what he describes as the failed UPND Government.

He has pledged his party’s support in defending the democracy Zambians restored in 1991 and what he says is the injustice the UPND Government is attempting to inflict on the current biggest opposition political party in the country.

Bwalya advances that using State Institutions to champion and plan evil against the opposition should be the last thing a Government which claims to enjoy the people’s confidence should do.

He further wonders why a Government which recently hosted the Summit on Democracy where President Hakainde Hichilema boosted of Zambia’s democratic credentials could threaten the opposition.

Bwalya highlights that the Law is clear on the need for Political Parties to hold conventions before a General Election, hence the former ruling party must be given adequate room like any other Political Party.

He is of the view if the PF has committed any transgressions, they can better be handled administratively than deregistering the party which is thriving and making enormous contribution at various levels of the country’s Governance.

Bwalya demands that the Notice of Intention served by the Registrar of Societies to deregister the PF be withdrawn forthwith because it is in bad test and an affront on democracy.

