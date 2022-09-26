KBF’S PARTY CLOCKS A MONTH, THANKS SUPPORTERS

Zambia Must prosper (ZMP) Interim Secretary General, Ruth Chikasa, has thanked citizens across the country and abroad for their support to the party.

In her message to mark one month since the party was launched, Chikasa says party President, Kelvin Fube Bwlya and the entire National Crusaders Team feel greatly humbled and indebted to each individuals who has reached out to them.

She assures that the party understands citizens’ aspirations and desires of a better Zambia for all, hence promising true servant leadership which places people as the priority.

Chikasa has charged that government’s economic path anchored on the International Monetary Fund-IMF-bailout package shows a lack of care for citizens by the current administration.

She states that the conditionalities of the IMF deal will impact the majority vulnerable citizens the hardest, adding that this is a departure from what was being promised during the election campaigns just over a year ago.

Chikasa says the high cost of living, high fuel prices, shortages of drugs, abuse of the rule of law and selective fight against corruption, proliferation of unchristian tendencies are; but just some of the failures of the UPND government.