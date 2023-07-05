Media Statement

KBF’S SISTER DIANA DIES AT 58.

Tuesday 4th July, 2023. #75

Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) Crusaders team is saddened to learn of the untimely death of Party President Kelvin Fube Bwalya’s (KBF) immediate young sister Diana Chota.

The team wishes Mr. Bwalya and the entire family God’s comfort during this difficult period of mourning the demise of Mrs. Chota.

The late Mrs. Chota was born on 13th November 1965 in Mufulira on the Copperbelt and died today in the afternoon at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after an illness.

She is survived by a husband, two children, and a grandchild.

The funeral is being held at her residence in Meanwood Ndeke, and burial will take place on Friday morning at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

