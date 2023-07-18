KCM and MOPANI deals require Parliamentary approval- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
KCM and MOPANI deals require Parliamentary approval.
Article 210(2);
A major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a two-thirds majority of the Members of Parliament.
- For the purpose of this article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by Government, as prescribed.
This man also! PF liquidated KCM without parliamentary approval and had deals with the former owners of Mopani but they never subjected the deal to parliamentary approval but now Mr know – it -all wants the deals to be subjected to parliamentary approval, what a hypocrite!!