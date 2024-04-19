KCM IS ON ITS KNEES

….over 3, 000 people have so far lost jobs at the mine through contractors and suppliers, claims EFF

Lusaka… Thursday April 18, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Kasonde Mwenda claims that over 3, 000 have so far being led off at Konkola Copper Mines Plc through contractors and suppliers.

Mr Mwenda said the mine is on its knees at the moment saying it is under care and maintenance.

Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV’s The Pulse Programme this afternoon, Mr Mwenda said it has been two years since President Hakainde Hichilema announced the return of Vedanta Resources at KCM but nothing seems to be working.

The EFF leader further said what the UPND administration is doing is just talking without any action to support their pronouncements.

“Some two years ago while in Parliament, HH said Vedanta was returning to KCM. He (President Hichilema) said Vedanta was bringing in US$1.5 billion in terms of investment and will increase workers’ salaries but this is almost two years now. What they are doing is just talking minus fulfilling their promises,” he said.

Mr Mwenda observed the need to address the real issues affecting the people on the Copperbelt and beyond.