KEEP DREAMING, MILES SAMPA ENCOURAGES LUNGU’S PF FACTION

KEEP DREAMING, SAMPA ENCOURAGES LUNGU FACTION

MILES Sampa has encouraged the Edgar Lungu-led PF faction to continue day dreaming of being in control of the former ruling party.

Reacting to Emmanuel Mwamba’s insistence that him and his colleagues would be the ones to provide PF candidates for today’s nominations in the three by-elections in Kayo, Mayembe and Kapamba wards, Sampa laughed off of the claim.

“They can keep dreaming,” said Sampa.

Meanwhile PF Secretary General Morgan N’gona says the Electoral Commission of Zambia will only accept their candidates under the Patriotic Front for today’s filing of nominations.

N’gona told Kalemba that the other faction of PF are wasting their time as “ECZ is only accepting our adoption certificates.”

He said all is set filling in today.

Kalemba