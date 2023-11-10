KElVIN KAUNDA, MALEMA CONFERS

KAUNDA, MALEMA CONFERS

Socialist Party Zambia National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda, earlier today, engaged in a private political meeting with Julius Malema, the charismatic President and Commander In Chief of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The closed-door discussions centered on shared ideologies and strategies for advancing their respective parties’ goals. The meeting symbolized a collaborative effort towards fostering unity among progressive political forces, echoing the spirit of collective action for social changes.