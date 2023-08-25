KELVIN KAUNDA SYMPATHIZES WITH MEMBERS OF THE RULING UPND PARTY

25th August 2023, Lusaka Zambia.

Kelvin Kaunda, the National Youth Chairman of the Socialist Party, has expressed his deep sympathies for the grassroots members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who attended a party meeting at the Mulungushi International Conference Center on August 24, 2023.

The incident that unfolded during the meeting has raised concerns about the treatment of these members, who reportedly endured a challenging day. According to reports, the attendees were subjected to an unfortunate situation where they were kept throughout the day without access to food or proper sustenance.

This incident sheds light on what appears to be a case of mistreatment and neglect of party supporters which has unfortunately been the case for the rest of the Zambian people under this Government of Bashi Promise, contrary to what he promised the innocent citizens of this country.

The grand greediness and mistreatment coming from senior UPND members, including the Political Advisor to the President, as well as other high-ranking officials like UPND NMC members, the majority members of parliament, cabinet ministers, UPND permanent secretaries among others, is troubling.

The pase at which Bashi Promise is running the UPND has implications on the party’s reputation and credibility among its supporters who most of them are now desperate about their material condition and are more less like destitute despite their sacrifices for the party.

My other concern is around gross neglect of the party Youths welfare who have been left to complaining on social media like the Lusaka district IPS Matomola, the suspended North Western Provincial Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema, Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Mr Banda and many others including those who may not have the courage to come out and speak.

Youth engagement and empowerment are crucial components of any robust democracy, and in my expression of sympathy I align with the idea that young people involved in politics deserve respect, opportunities and fair treatment.

Most importantly, this incident underscores the importance of ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability within the UPND.

How can a party in power pay K100 to its members who have travelled long distances for a meeting if not greedness?

Kelvin Kaunda

National Youth Chairperson

Socialist party Zambia.