Kelvin Kiptum’s coach to be buried in Rwanda

Gervais Hakizimana, coach of men’s marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, is due to be buried in his home country of Rwanda.

The two died in a car crash in western Kenya on 11 February.

A member of Hakizimana’s family told Kenya’s Nation newspaper than the burial will be held at 14:00 Rwandan time (12:00 GMT) at the Rusororo Cemetery in the capital Kigali, after the former athlete’s requiem mass.

Hakizimana’s body had been flown to Rwanda last Saturday.

Hakizimana, 36, was a retired Rwandan runner who held the national record for the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Last year, he spent months helping Kiptum target the world record.

Their relationship as coach and athlete began in 2018, but the pair first met when the world record holder was much younger.