KENNEDY KAMBA PANICS OVER TWO (2) STOLEN GOVT ELEPHANTS AND SIXTEEN (16) MONKEYS UNDER HIS CUSTODY

By Koswe Editors

PF member Kennedy Kamba is in a panic mood over where to hide his 2 elephants which he had stolen from the Kafue National Park.

Kamba is keeping the two young elephants at his game ranch in Rufunsa.

In addition to the two elephants, Kamba is also keeping 7 Impalas, 5 Zebras, 16 Monkeys and 2 Pukus which were all stolen from the Kafue National Park and ferried to his game ranch.

After the ACC seized Bowman Lusamba’s properties including his stolen Zebras and Impalas, Kamba is now sweating of where to hide his 2 elephants and other wild animals which he had stolen from the Kafue National Park.

-Koswe