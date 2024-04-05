Kentucky woman quits her job after winning $90K lottery

Reshawn Toliver’s life was instantly transformed when she won a whopping $90,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The Hopkinsville resident walked by a Skyline Fuel facility earlier last month and purchased five $5 Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off tickets.

Toliver stated that she waited until she got home to scratch off her tickets, and when she did, she learned she had won the game’s top prize, uncovering three “7” symbols in Game 2.

She told lottery officials, “I figured it was going to be another $5 win. I even rolled my eyes in frustration when I saw that,” according to WLWT.

Lottery authorities stated that by matching three identical symbols in the same game, players win the prize listed for that game. Toliver did win the $90,000 top prize in the game thanks to her good fortune.

“I screamed! I’ve never hollered that loud before,” she expressed. Her son and boyfriend were unaware of what was happening and asked if she was fine out of concern.

She recalled, “I needed to calm down. I was lost for a minute. One minute, it’s like breathe, the next minute, it’s like stop laughing. I can hear the scream over and over again in my head.”

She picked up a $64,800 check after driving to the lottery’s headquarters on March 4. She stated that she intended to quit her work and pursue other opportunities and that winning the lottery enabled her to do so.

“I was unhappy with my job and God made a way,” Toliver explained. “I felt bad leaving, but I’m relieved to be able to quit my job.”

For selling the winning ticket, Skyline Fuel will get $900.