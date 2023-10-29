Kenya: 57-year-old man found dead in hotel room he had booked with girl, 21

A 57-year-old man in Kenya was found dead in a hotel room he had booked with a 21-year-old girl
Authorities in Kenya have launched an investigation after a 57-year-old man who checked in to a hotel with a 21-year-old girl was later found dead in the room they had booked.
According to Citizen Digital, police in a statement said the deceased quinquagenarian Geoffrey Njoroge Maina and his female companion Joy Moragwa checked in to the hotel on Tuesday afternoon.
Moragwa is said to have later gone back to the reception area around 5 p.m. and informed the receptionist that Maina was experiencing “difficulty in breathing.” The 57-year-old man was later found unresponsive.
“This prompted her to seek help from the police. The scene was visited, processed and documented by officers from Kaptembwo Police Station and DCI Nakuru West and found the body lying on the bed with no visible physical injuries,” the police said in the statement.
Maina’s body was taken to the Nakuru County Municipal Morgue for an autopsy to be undertaken.
