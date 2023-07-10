Kenya court frustrates government plans to raise taxes

In a blow to the Kenyan government, a court has dismissed a request by the state to lift the suspension of a new finance law which would lead to significant tax increases.

President William Ruto’s government plans to double a fuel tax and other levies in order to increase its revenue to pay debts and fund projects.

Ten days ago the government said it was facing a budgetary crisis after a high court in Nairobi effectively halted the tax hikes.

The opposition called for nationwide protests against the taxes.

On Friday three people died and dozens were arrested when the police broke up demonstrations around the country.