Kenya ex-president Uhuru makes foray into Uganda as allies Museveni, Ruto drift apart

A week ago, a jovial Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya’s former president, emerged from a Uganda Airlines plane at the N’Djili International Airport, Kinshasa, where he was travelling to attend the inauguration of DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, who had won a second term in the December presidential election.

When his media team shared the pictures on social media, there was a buzz, with many wondering how the Kenyan leader was flying a “foreign” airline when there were several options, including the Kenyan flag carrier, KQ.

It turns out that he was offered a ride in the Ugandan carrier, which also ferried the country’s Vice-President Jessica Alupo, who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the event.

Later, his media team posted on his official X handle: “The Facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Peace Process, HE President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the inauguration of HE Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo at the Martyr’s Stadium. Later, he called on President Tshisekedi at his official residence, The Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa, DRC where he conveyed his congratulatory message and held discussions on matters of great concern to the people of DRC as well as the region. En route to Nairobi, the former President paid a courtesy call to HE Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda.”