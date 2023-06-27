Kenya launches digital register of sex offenders

Kenya has launched an online register with records of all convicted sexual offenders which is expected to enhance justice for victims.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the automation of the database “will ensure easy access to information on convicted sex offenders, facilitating expedited justice”.

She said this will help justice authorities to monitor and supervise sexual offenders after they are released from prison.

The public can also, upon request, get access to the database. The chief justice said this will enable them to take “take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their children”.

“We are in effect sending a clear message that our society will not tolerate those who prey upon the vulnerable. We will hold them accountable, and their actions shall not go unnoticed or unpunished,” she said.- BBC