Kenya not at war with neighbours – minister

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi has denied reports of deteriorating relations between his country and its neighbours, despite a number of recent disputes which he insisted were being resolved diplomatically.

Kenya has a pending oil distribution case with Uganda and only last week settled an air travel dispute with Tanzania.

Earlier this month, Sudan recalled its envoy after Nairobi hosted the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Dagalo, who is engaged in a civil war with the Sudanese army.

In December, the Democratic Republic of Congo also recalled its ambassador in Nairobi after a new coalition of Congolese rebels was formed in the Kenyan capital.

In a speech on Sunday though, Mr Mudavadi insisted that Kenya was on the frontline in championing peace in the region.

“My brothers in the media, Kenya is not at war with any of its neighbours,” he added.