Kenya opposition chief declares interest in top AU job

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has expressed interest in the powerful position of the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Local media reports indicate that Mr Odinga is lobbying other African leaders to evaluate his candidacy before he formally applies for the role.

“I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service. I have asked my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo) to continue to be a good ambassador and talk to other people,” he was quoted as saying.

Mr Odinga served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa between 2018 and February 2023, a tenure that ended due to controversy.

His candidature must be backed by President William Ruto’s administration and this could effectively shift the political landscape in the country as Raila would not be permitted to join the 2027 presidential race.

For one to clinch the position, member states have to throw their weight behind that candidate.

According to the continental bloc, the chairperson of the AUC is the chief executive officer, the union’s legal representative and accounting officer.