KENYA, TANZANIA BAN EACH OTHERS FLIGHTS

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, on behalf of the aeronautical authorities of the United

Republic of Tanzania, has decided to rescind the approvals for Kenya Airways (KQ) to

operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam under Third and Forth

Freedom Traffic Rights with effect from 22 January 2024.

This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services, between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24 November 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Following this Decision, there shall be no passenger flights by KQ between Nairobi and Dares Salaam from 22 January 2024.

The United Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago

Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between States.