Kenyan Arsenal fans give thanks in church after victory

Arsenal fans in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, convened at a local church for a special prayer session, to show gratitude after their team thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 in their Premier League match on Saturday.

Clad in Gunners shirts, the fans joyously sang praises and extended thanks to their team’s impressive performance during the Sunday morning service.

They also offered prayers hoping for continued success for Arsenal in the on-going season.

Journalist Kennedy Muriithi, who was among those attended, shared photos from the prayer service on social media

Arsenal is currently level on points with Manchester City, who have a game in hand over the North London side, and five points behind Liverpool at the top of the table.

The photos sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some mocking the fans.