Kenyan ex-minister held in Uganda over alleged gold scam

Ugandan authorities are holding Kenya’s former Assistant Minister for Internal Security Stephen Tarus on allegations of smuggling gold into the country using forged documents.

Mr Tarus was arrested last week and arraigned before a Ugandan anti-corruption court on Wednesday for falsification of export documents, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) said.

The illegal trade documentation led to substantial financial losses to the Ugandan government, the URA added.

He was charged with forgery of export documents for 13kg of gold worth $30,000 (£24,000).

The gold was destined for Dubai in a suspected smuggling ring, according to the URA.

Mr Tarus was remanded at Luzira prison until 18 January, pending further investigations into the incident.

He is yet to comment on the charges.

The 57-year-old served as an assistant minister under late President Mwai Kibaki and as Kenya’s high commissioner to Australia between 2009 and 2012.

He also served as an MP between 2003 and 2007.