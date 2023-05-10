KENYAN ‘JESUS’ SUMMONED IN CRACKDOWN ON CULTS

A controversial Kenyan preacher has been summoned by police as the government cracks down on what it calls rogue churches and extremist religious leaders.

Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as “Jesus of Tongaren”, the leader of the New Jerusalem sect, was summoned on Tuesday for questioning about his suspicious religious teachings.

He has led members of his church to believe that he is Jesus. Mr Wekesa has 12 disciples named after the descendants of the biblical Jacob.

He is expected to appear before police in the western county of Bungoma today.

The preacher, however, says he has done nothing wrong to warrant an arrest, adding that he only spreads the gospel, local media reported.

This comes as investigators on Tuesday exhumed 21 more bodies in the coastal Kilifi county, bringing the total of those known to have died in the doomsday cult to 133.

BBC