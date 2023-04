Kenyan popular DJ Brown Skin Watched His Wife Take her own life in front of their kids



In a 7 minute viral video, the wife of the Kenyan DJ threatened to take po!son and is seen mixing the po!son and be heard telling the kids that she loved them so much.



The unbothered DJ could be heard telling her in Kiswahili to ‘Mix it well…& drink’.



She later d!ed.