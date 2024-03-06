Kenyan TikToker Receives Sh6M Car Gift From Hubby, After Announcing Divorce

Days after announcing her divorce from her US husband, Kenyan Tiktoker Vanessa popularly known as Vanny received a car gift from her hubby, Brad to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Vanessa and her husband, Brad have captured the hearts of many Kenyans with their enduring love story, despite their significant 40-year age gap.

Vanny recently addressed critics who labelled her husband as old, emphasising the strength of their bond.

On March 3, Brad, who resides in the US, flew to Kenya to surprise Vanny on their third wedding anniversary.

As a token of their enduring love, Brad gifted her a luxurious Lexus Rx 450h. The heartwarming moment was captured on video as Brad blindfolded Vanny and led her to the car, adorned with red ribbons.

Overwhelmed with joy, Vanny embraced Brad tightly before exploring her new gift, surrounded by red balloons.

On February 26, Vanny shocked her fans by announcing her separation from Brad. The announcement left many heartbroken, while others offered their support and well-wishes to Vanny during this challenging time.

Vanny clarified that the decision to part ways was mutual and respectful, citing differences as the reason for their separation.

However, just days after the announcement, the couple resurfaced with adorable pictures, revealing that the divorce announcement was merely a prank to generate hype for their third-anniversary celebration.

Vanny and Brad exchanged vows in a lavish white wedding ceremony in February 2021, marking the beginning of their journey together.