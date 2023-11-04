Kenyan woman reported missing discovered dead at Boston airport

US and Kenyan authorities are looking for the person who killed a Kenyan-American woman at the Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.

The police found Margaret Mbitu‘s body in a really bad condition in a car at the airport.

The main person who is thought to be responsible is Ms. Mbitu’s partner, Kevin Kangethe. He is believed to have left for Kenya after leaving her body at the airport.

Ms Mbitu’s mother said to the Boston 25 News that she had been trying to break up with Mr Kangethe.

Ms Mbitu was last seen alive on Monday night when she left her job.