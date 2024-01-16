Kenya’s Chief Justice seeks talks with President William Ruto over threats on judges

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome says the judiciary has written to President William Ruto seeking to address concerns he raised against some judges.

President Ruto has in recent days mounted a war against the judiciary, accusing some unnamed “corrupt” judges of working with the opposition to block his government’s projects.

Addressing a media conference on Monday, Ms Koome said the attacks against the judiciary were setting up the country for chaos and anarchy.

“If this course is allowed to continue unabated, we are on the precipice of a constitutional crisis that can lead to untold civil strife,” Ms Koome added.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue, we have written and I believe that the president is going to give us an appointment.”

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused Mr Ruto of trying to intimidate judges while a group of lawyers staged protests last week condemning the president’s attacks.

The president, who came to power in September 2022, has come under criticism for introducing new taxes amid rising cost of living.

Two new taxes – the housing levy and the proposed universal health cover deductions – have been challenged in court, and their respective rulings are pending.