Khloe Kardashian Admits She Hates Being In Her 30s After 39th Birthday: ‘It’s The Worst’

The Kardashians reality star and Good American co-founder who just celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week, took to social media, about the past nine years of her life.

In an Instagram Story (via E!), Khloe posted that she hated “being in my 30s. I think it’s the worst decade ever, and I cannot wait to be in my 40s.”

She also shared a photo of some of the birthday gifts she received, as well as a birthday card that hade her age, plus an image of a hand holding up a middle finger.

While Khloe hasn’t been impressed by her 30s, she still gave thanks to fans for sending her birthday wishes.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you all for all of the birthday love!!!!! I’m still overwhelmed and speechless over your love and warm wishes!!!! I am forever grateful. This was truly such a special birthday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

On top of her fans, Khloe‘s ex-step father, Caitlyn Jenner, also send their birthday wishes to her.