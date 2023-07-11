KICK OUT PF YOUTHS MASQUARADING AS UPND FROM PUBLIC PLACES IN LUSAKA – MWALITETA DIRECTS HIS YOUTH LEADERSHIP

UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says PF cadres have regrouped and are allegedly harassing and extorting money from bus drivers and marketeers in Lusaka under the guise of being UPND.

Mr. Mwaliteta said areas such as Kamwala South’s Yellow Shop area, Chawama and Matero have been invaded by cadres that were mounting illegal traffic check points targeted at mainly bus drivers as well as in trading places where marketeers are being levied.

He told The Falcon in an interview that this is aimed at frustrating the new dawn administration which has placed a zero tolerance to cadreism and lawlessness in markets, bus stops and other public places as he called on the police command to enforce Presidential directives on the vice.

“PF has sent its youth, after realizing that they lost elections because of cadres, to frustrate the new dawn administration through harassing of bus drivers. As the UPND in Lusaka, we urge the public to institute citizens arrests on anyone found wanting regardless of political status. UPND does not have unruly cadres or members and anyone found wanting should be dealt with”, he said.

He said there is clear instruction from President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration that no youths must go in the markets or harass bus drivers and wondered why indiscipline opposition elements were failing to adhere to the directive.

Mr. Mwaliteta maintained that the party will not entertain thuggery and criminality and directed his youth leadership in the province to ensure that order and discipline is restored by flashing out any political cadres fanning disorder in public places.

