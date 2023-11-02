Kidist Kifle Wanted To Troll a Fan but It Backfired and The Fan Was Praised For Her Beauty

Kidist Wanted To Troll a Fan but It Backfired and The Fan Was Praised For Her Beauty



In a world of social media theatrics, Kidist Kifle, the self-proclaimed international wife of Yo maps, recently stirred the pot on her Facebook page. She posted a picture of a woman with the intention of trolling and expecting her fans to join in the insult fest. Yet, fate had other plans.

Much to her chagrin, what should have been a roast turned into a surprising twist. The girl in the picture was showered with compliments and praise for her beauty, defying Kidist’s expectations. It was a moment that left Kidist scrambling.

Kidist had initially captioned the image with a rather condescending statement, “we are not the same sis, I can have your family on payroll.” However, her fans took a different route, becoming incensed at her derogatory words. Instead of joining in the mockery, they rallied behind the girl in the photo, offering words of admiration and encouragement.

It’s a fascinating example of how the unpredictability of the internet can turn the tables on even the most confident of social media personalities. In this digital age, where public opinion is capricious, one should tread carefully, as what’s intended as a jest can sometimes become a lesson in humility.