Kim Kardashian has lost more than 100,000 followers since Taylor Swift dropped her diss track.

Taylor released “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” on Friday, April 19.

Before the release, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account boasted 364.3 million followers.

The number dropped to 363 million on Monday, April 22, and fans of Taylor took to Kim’s Instagram comment section to write the name of the scathing song, “thanK you aIMee.”

Kim Kardashian loses over 100K followers after Taylor Swift?s diss track

The track, released in the second drop of Swift’s “secret double album,” is about a “bronze, spray-tanned” high school bully.

Fans immediately noticed the title’s capitalization pointed to Kardashian.

Kim has been at odds with Swift, 34, since 2016 while she was married to ex-husband Kanye West.

After Kanye called Taylor Swift “that bitch” in his song “Famous,” which the pop star took issue with, Kim Kardashian insisted to GQ that Swift had actually given her husband permission.

“She totally knew that that was coming out,” Kim said as she defended Kanye West and insisted he followed “proper protocol” before the release.

“She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” Kim added.

She also released a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, which the singer later said was recorded “illegally” and “edited.”