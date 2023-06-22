Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Right About North’s Ice Spice TikToks

Kim Kardashian’s latest reflections on her eldest daughter’s TikTok presence recently struck a chord, stating that perhaps Kanye West had been correct in his concerns. As a part of Time’s “2023’s Most Influential Companies” issue, the celebrity opened up about North West’s collaborations with rapper Ice Spice.

Their oldest child’s spirited engagements with the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper unfolded on the social media platform, offering a tableau of costumes, drawings, lip-syncing performances, and at times, decidedly mature content. “The moment I read the lyrics, I knew we had to pull the plug,” Kardashian candidly shared with the publication, acknowledging the echo of web users declaring “Kanye was right.” She added, “In this instance, maybe he was.”

One controversial video showcased the 10-year-old mouthing the lyrics of Ice Spice’s hit song “In Ha Mood.” Specifically, she rapped, “Bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play. In the party, he just wanna rump. Big boobs and the butt stay plump.” Another depicted North dressed as Ice Spice, lip-syncing lyrics to “Boys a liar Pt. 2” while wearing the Bronx rapper’s chain.

Ye’s concerns over his daughters’ online presence aren’t anything new. In 2022, he stirred conversation by posting an snapshot of a video shared on their account, captioning it as North “being put on TikTok against my will.” Along with other photos on his page, it was subsequently removed following a string of questionable posts.

Responding to Kanye’s critique, Kardashian voiced her stance via an Instagram Story, expressing that Ye’s persistent attacks were more damaging “than any TikTok North West might create.”

Despite North’s occupancy on TikTok, Kim Kardashian recently revealed to Angie Martinez on her “IRL” podcast that the young West only accessed the app through her phone. “She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative,” she declared.-Rap-Up