KINGS KANGWA HUMBLED BY PREMIER LEAGUE INTEREST.

Chipolopolo midfielder Kings Kangwa has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Red Star Belgrade, LOSC LILLE, Montpellier SC, Olympique De Marseille, and Celtic, as the 2023/24 season approaches. Initial discussions have already taken place between Nottingham Forest and Red Star Belgrade regarding a potential transfer.

Expressing his aspirations, Kangwa stated, “It’s every player’s dream to play in the EPL,” despite still being under contract with Red Star Belgrade. While acknowledging the interest from various clubs, Kangwa remains focused on his current team. He said, “Let’s wait and see. If a chance comes to play in the EPL, why not take it?”

Maintaining a grounded approach, Kangwa added, “We shall cross the bridge when we get there. I am humbled by the interest I am receiving. Otherwise, I will continue to work hard until I reach the level I want to play.”

Kangwa joined Red Star Belgrade in May of last year, signing a four-year contract after his stint with Russian side Arsenal Tula.