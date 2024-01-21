Kinshasa Stadium erupts as HH makes grand entry…The loud and long standing ovation might have confused the BBC

Kinshasa Stadium erupts as HH makes grand entry.

By David Zulu

As President Tshisekedi’s motorcade, escorted by mounted troops alongside a motorcycle squad, in arrowhead formation slowly progressed from the Congolese Parliament to Kinshasa Stadium, foreign Heads of State, including President Hakainde Hichilema, made their way into the arena.

The Director of the ceremony’s voice resonated through the Stadium’s PA system, introducing each dignitary, and when President Hichilema’s entry was announced, the Congolese crowd shook the Stadium, causing tremors that could have been sizable enough to register on the Richter scale as a mini earthquake.

“Mesdames et Messieurs, bienvenue au Président de la République de Zambie, le Président Hakainde Hichilema” (Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome the President of the Republic of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema).

The Stadium roared back in unison, “Nous Vous accueillons avec éloge” (We welcome you, HH, with praise).

The loud and long standing ovation might have confused the BBC

reporter, who incorrectly identified HH as the President of the DRC, about to be sworn in for his second term in office.

The BBC later retracted and apologized for the ‘error’.