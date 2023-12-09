KITWE BUSINESS COMMUNITY WELCOMES THE REMOVAL ‘CORRUPT’ CHECKPOINTS AND ROADBLOCKS

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The Kitwe and District Chamber of Commerce has backed the move by the government to remove security checkpoints and roadblocks alleging that the presence of police officers on roads made the cost of doing business high for the business community.

The Zambia Police has scrapped off all static security checkpoints and roadblocks on critical haulage and traffic routes which include Solwezi-Chingola –to- Lusaka –to Chirundu border post and the Chingola-Ndola-Kapiri- to the Nakonde border post.

Chamber president Emmanuel Mbambiko has commended the government for taking this step alleging that the police officers served no purpose and would demand for monetary incentives which increased the cost of transporting goods for the business community.

He further alleges that most police officer who were manning these checkpoints were corrupt and demanded for money despite business houses adhering to provisions of the road when moving goods.

PHOENI NEWS