Kitwe criminals kill local businessman, his brother-in-law

A HORRIFYING incident has sent shockwaves through the Garneton community of Kitwe, Copperbelt Province after a prominent businessman and his young brother-in-law were ruthlessly shot dead by a gang of eight armed criminals.

The brazen armed robbery and murder occurred yesterday morning and the criminals made off with a substantial sum of money, leaving behind a devastated family.

The victims are Samuel Chikwe, aged 40, a respected businessman, and his brother-in-law, Benson Musonda, aged 21.

The incident unfolded at around 03:00 hours when Chikwe heard suspicious sounds outside his home.

Upon investigating, he encountered the criminals attempting to breach the premises by cutting through the electrical razor wire on the wall fence.

He bravely shouted for help, but tragically, his young brother-in-law, Musonda, rushed to his aid, and both of them fell victim to the assailants’ bullets.

After executing their plans, the criminals scaled the wall fence using a ladder and gained access to the house where they confronted Gift Musonda, Chikwe’s wife, and other family members.

According to Copperbelt Police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba, the criminals then demanded money and ransacked the bedroom, locating hidden sums of K172,600 in total plus other undisclosed amount earned from Chikwe’s businesses that day.

“They searched the bedroom and got K120,000 and another K48,000 which were being kept separately. Another K4,600 taken from the room Kaoma Musonda who was selling at Kwacha market shop the previous day,” revealed Mweemba.

“Police visited the scene and picked a 9 millimeters empty cartridge outside the wall fence where the two bodies were picked.”

Mwemba said the two bodies were deposited at Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting for postmortem while a docket has been opened.

No arrest has been made as Investigations are ongoing.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba