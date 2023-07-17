Kitwe Man has allegedly gone into hiding after he brutally murdered his wife

A MAN of Luangwa Township in Kitwe has allegedly gone into hiding after he brutally murdered his wife by burning her with a charcoal iron.

Harriet Kayemba 25 was allegedly murdered by Junior Mweemba during a marital dispute, whose source has not yet been established.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the couple was fond of having misunderstandings which led to the death of Ms Kayemba.

Mr Mweemba explained that on Saturday around 23:00 hours the couple had a fight and Ms Kayamba was heard daring her husband to burn her.

He said a few minutes later the couple went quiet and there was silence in the house.

“The suspect had a fight with his wife who was heard daring him to burn her as she repeatedly said “ngocheni, ngocheni, burn me, burn me”. This went on until about 23:30 hours when there was silence in the house,” he said.

He said the next day around 06:00 hours one of their neighbours noticed that Ms Kayamba was not awake.

Mr Mweemba said later she sent her daughter to check if Mrs Kayemba was in her house.

He said after checking she observed that the victim was lying unconscious in the bedroom covered in a duvet with a brazier and a charcoal iron beside her.

Mr Mweemba said the body had burns on the face, left hand, on the knee and on the thigh.

He said the matter was reported to the police and the body was picked while the suspect is still on the run.

(Mwebantu, Monday, 17th July, 2023)