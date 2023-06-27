KITWE PETROL SHORTAGE TEMPORAL- Govt

KITWE PETROL SHORTAGE TEMPORAL

June 27, 2023

KITWE – Government says the shortage of Petrol that has hit Kitwe District on the Copperbelt Province is temporal and the situation is expected to stabilize by Thursday.



This came to light today when Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson toured some filling stations in the district to check on the fuel situation, in particular petrol.



Mr. Kawana assured residents and other stakeholders that the situation will improve as Indeni Energy Limited Company has enhanced the supply of petrol to Oil Marketing Companies.



“I want to assure residents of Kitwe that the shortage of Petrol is temporal as Indeni has doubled its supply to the Oil Marketing Companies and by Thursday going into Friday, the situation is expected to normalize,” he said.



Kitwe has for the past three days experienced shortages of Petrol while other energy products have remained in supply.

