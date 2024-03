Released on Monday, Thankz Alot by Nigerian star Kizz Daniel carries a simple message:

“I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career,” he says.

“Thankz Alot is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support.”

While some of the tracks on the EP have been previously released, it features new songs as well as a remix with Davido.