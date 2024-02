KULIMA TOWER BUS DRIVERS TO MAINTAIN OLD BUS FARE

February 05, 2024

LUSAKA – Bus Drivers operating from Lusaka’s Kulima Tower bus Station have refused to hike bus fares in view of the recently announced hike by the Road Transport and Safety Agency RTSA of K1 for local routes and K2 peri urban routes.

This is in view of the recent upward adjustments in fuel prices.

The bus drivers reached a resolution to maintain the old prices after a meeting today.

(C) THE FALCON