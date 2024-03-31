Kundananji Scores in Bay FC Debut

Copper Queens forward Racheal Kundananji came off the bench and scored a 93rd minute goal in Bay FC’s 2-3 loss to Houston Dash in US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Kundananji finally made her debut after overcoming a knock and completing all paper work following her record move to the United States as the most expensive female player ever.

She replaced Nigerian Asisat Oshoala in the 62nd minute and the match looked like it was headed for a draw when the Copper Queens forward curled home the equaliser in the third minute of additional time to level the scores at 2-2.

The former Madrid CFF forward raced to the dugout to pick the Zambian flag which she wrapped around her body to display in front of 18,000 supporters that witnessed Bay FC’s first home match of the season.

However, a last-minute goal by Houston Dash’s Havana Marguerite Solaun ensured the visitors picked all three points but it is Kundananji’s debut and Bay FC scoring two goals for the first time this season among the positives that the Bay area club will pick in its inaugural season.

Up next for Kundananji is international duty where she is expected to join the Copper Queens in camp for the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers back-to-back matches against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

Tickets for the 5 April match set for Levy Mwanawasa stadium are available from K30 in all Shoprite stores via CompuTicket.

📸 Bay Football Club