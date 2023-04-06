KUNDANANJI UPBEAT AHEAD OF WORLD CUP PREPS

With the absence of Magret Belemu, Lushomo mweemba, and Avell Chitundu from the squad is explained, Kundananji believes that the Copper Queens’ friendlies against South Korea will help coach Bruce Mwape decide which players to call up for the World Cup.

Zambia Women’s National Team striker Racheal Kundananji has continued with her impressive form in the Spanish Women’s League.

On Saturday, she scored the match-winning goal for Madrid CFF in their 1-0 victory over Levante UD.

It was Kundananji’s 17th goal of the season. She has also provided 2 assists in 23 matches so far.

She is the third-highest goal scorer in the Spanish League, trailing only Levante UD’s Alba Ferrer of Spain and Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria, who have 23 and 19 goals in 24 and 23 matches, respectively.

Kundananji’s goal propelled Madrid CFF into fifth place with 43 points from 24 games, as they battle for a top-four finish.

The Zambian striker who is in the race for the golden boot in Spain has been included in the Copper Queens squad that will face South Korea in an international friendly match on Friday.

The squad sees defender Margaret Belemu excused for her to complete her switch from Hakkarigucu Spur in Turkey to Shanghai Shengli.

Others missing from the squad included Lushomo Mwemba, who is injured, while Avell Chitundu has been dropped from the squad.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media Kundananji said that she just wants to keep scoring and improving her form.

“Golden boot is in the process…… But for now, I want to develop a habit and routine of scoring in every game,” she said.

The Madrid CFF star said the friendly games against South Korea on the 7th and 11th of April will help the coach know who to select for the World Cup.

“The game on Friday is a preparatory game…… And it will give the technical bench a chance to determine which players are ready for the tournament.

“We will try to do our best and make sure we deliver because we are drawing closer to the World Cup,” she concluded.

Copper Queen’s coach Bruce Mwape will bank on her and others for a good showing at their debut World Cup.