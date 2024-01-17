KUOMBOKA CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE IN 2024 – BRE

The Kuomboka-Kufuluhela National Organizing Committee says the Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi speaking people will take place this year, because all climatic conditions are looking very good and promising.

Speaking in Limulunga today during the preparatory meeting, new Organizing Committee Chairperson Nathaniel Mubukwanu appealed to the business community to strategize on how to take advantage of the ceremony to earn extra income.

And Mr. Mubukwanu has thanked well-wishers who have supported the ceremony in the past and appealed to those who may wish to offer material and/or financial support to come on board.

He however clarified that all people who bought tickets for the fundraising dinner last year were refunded, adding that the committee did not receive any donation from any well-wisher.

Mongu Times