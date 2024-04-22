KUOMBOKA WAS CRIME FREE – POLICE

Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Operations Milner Muyambango has described this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony as crime-free.

Mr.Muyambango has commended Police officers involved in policing the ceremony for their professionalism and commitment to duty.

The Deputy Police Chief, who was overseeing the security of the ceremony, noted that there was no report of illicit activities before and during the colourful event.

He thanked members of the public in Mongu and Limulunga Districts for coordinating well with Police officers and other security personnel in order to ensure that peace and order prevailed.

The Deputy Police Chief said he was happy with the way Police officers conducted themselves before and during the ceremony. He said the professional manner in which Police officers interacted with people who travelled to witness the 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony must be commended.

“We are happy with the professionalism and commitment exhibited by our officers who we deployed to police the ceremony in Mongu and Limulunga Districts,” Mr. Muyambango said.

He said enough officers were deployed in order to ensure people’s lives and property were protected.

” We have heightened patrols especially in Mongu District and surrounding areas in order to maintain peace,” he added.

Mr. Muyambango revealed that Police officers in Mongu District recorded one case of drowning in which a 13-year-old boy died after drowning at Mulamba harbour.

A Grade 8 boy at a named School within Mongu District identified as Siyanga Mukololo of Mongu’s ilute compound is alleged to have attempted to swim from one side of the harbour to the area where the Kuomboka Royal Boat was scheduled to dock.

The incident happened on April 20, 2024, around 15:00 hours.

Frontic efforts by Police Marine officers to save his life proved futile. Marine officers managed to retrieve the lifeless body at 16:45 hours. He was rushed to Lewanika General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was deposited in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

However, Police have since opened an inquiry file into the matter.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER