KWATENIKO ULUSE IT IS NOT ECL AND PF YOU ARE TORTURING BUT THE FAMILY AND CHILDREN OF THE LATE HONOURABLE TUTWA NGULUBE

You will forever be remembered our fearless gallant soldier Hon Ngulube

It is so shocking to see people fight a person even in his grave. Is this how far you hated honourable Tutwa Ngulube?

You fought him when he was alive and you are still following him in his grave, are you not ashamed of yourselves?

It is sad to see how the family is bleeding because of what has happened, disturbing the programme of their late brother, father, uncle and hero. They have gathered up resources of monetary value and others have even travelled long distances just to hold this event and yet here you are trying to disrupt their programme. Do you have no sympathy? Do you not feel for the family of the deceased?

We the Patriotic Front are saddened with this behaviour and if this continues then we are afraid, our nation is no longer a peaceful land. Rip hon Tutwa Ngulube

Issued by the Central Province Patriotic Front WIPS

Adora Alinedi Phiri