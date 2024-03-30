Kyle Walker, John Stones to miss Manchester City’s game against Arsenal

Manchester City will face Arsenal this weekend without key players Kyle Walker and John Stones, confirmed Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference.
The England duo sustained injuries during the international break, with Walker suffering a hamstring problem against Brazil and Stones coming off with an adductor issue against Belgium.
When asked ahead of the game about team news, Guardiola said: “Kyle and John, out.”
He was then asked if he had a timescale for either, but he couldn’t provide one.
