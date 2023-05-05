LABOUR BOSS GOES FOR G4S SECURITY SERVICES

By Jessy Namuyemba

LABOUR Commissioner, Givens Mutenguna, has warned that G4S Security Services risk facing a charge of up to K60 000 for running recruitments without a license.

This is after it came to light that Zambia Sugar has contracted services of over 343 workers from G4S, with the said individuals said to be getting uncompetitive salaries.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner, in company of the Minister of Labour, Mazabuka District Commissioner, Heads of Government Ministries and Corporate Entities, visited Zambia Sugar to ascertain the situation.

Muntengwa stated that G4S has breached Labour Laws as their employees are not unionized in addition to being paid less than the minimum wage.

And Minister of Labour, Brenda Tambatamba, encouraged Zambia Sugar to comply with laws as they are an established company with over 11, 000 workers, producing over 420, 000 tonnes of Sugar and as such, should not be entangled in such matters.

She further advised G4S who have also not been compliant with remition of their workers’ contribution to the National Authority Pensions Scheme Authority-NAPSA and the National Health Insurance Scheme-NHIMA to do things correctly.